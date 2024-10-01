Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper, Heanor, High Peak, Long Eaton and Derby

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:10 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 11:04 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in October.

The police vehicles will be situated throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire. However they may also be parked at locations other than those that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper, Heanor, Long Eaton, Derby and High Peak

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October

Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper, Heanor, Long Eaton, Derby and High Peak Photo: Adobe/Google

Photo Sales
Chesterfield Road

2. Middlecroft

Chesterfield Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
London Road

3. Derby

London Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Kilbourne Road

4. Belper

Kilbourne Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldBakewellBelperHeanorHigh Peak