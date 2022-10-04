News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October - Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Derby and High Peak

Here are all the locations for mobile speed cameras around Derbyshire in October.

By Ben McVay
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:29 pm

The vans will be parked at various locations around Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – however commuters should know many will also be positioned around Derby and the High Peak.

Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership publish a list of the locations every month – but they warn vans may also be parked at other sites across the county.

1. Mobile speed camera locations in October

Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Derby and High Peak

2. A444 Acresford Road

Overseal

3. Somercotes

Sleetmoor Lane,

4. Killamarsh.

Rotherham Road

DerbyshireChesterfieldHigh PeakRipley
