Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in May: Chesterfield, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak, Matlock, Bakewell and Derby

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 09:40 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in May

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

Dinting Vale

Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston

Alfreton Road, Littleover

Marple Road, Charlesworth

Sheffield Road, Glossop

Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield

Buxton Road, Furness Vale

Heanor Road, Heanor

Maine Drive, Chaddesden

Burton Road, Littleover

Derby Road, Spondon

Main Road, Unstone

Cromford Road, Wirksworth

Main Road, Wensley

Brierfield Way, Mickleover

Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre

Baslow Road, Bakewell

Barrow Lane

Cockshut Lane, Melbourne

Ball Lane, Thulston

Chesterfield, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak, Matlock, Bakewell and Derby

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in May

Chesterfield, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak, Matlock, Bakewell and Derby Photo: Adobe

Photo Sales
Related topics:DerbyshireHeanorChesterfieldIlkestonBakewellHigh PeakMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice