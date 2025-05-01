Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in May: Chesterfield, Heanor, Ilkeston, High Peak, Matlock, Bakewell and Derby

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.
However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.
Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:
Dinting Vale
Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston
Alfreton Road, Littleover
Marple Road, Charlesworth
Sheffield Road, Glossop
Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield
Buxton Road, Furness Vale
Heanor Road, Heanor
Maine Drive, Chaddesden
Burton Road, Littleover
Derby Road, Spondon
Main Road, Unstone
Cromford Road, Wirksworth
Main Road, Wensley
Brierfield Way, Mickleover
Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre
Baslow Road, Bakewell
Barrow Lane
Cockshut Lane, Melbourne
Ball Lane, Thulston
