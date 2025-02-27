Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in March: Chesterfield, Dronfield, Eckington, Derbyshire Dales, Alfreton, Bolsover, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby

Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in March.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in March

Chesterfield, Dronfield, Eckington, Derbyshire Dales, Alfreton, Bolsover, Ilkeston, High Peak and Derby Photo: Google/Adobe

Main Road

2. Holmesfield

Main Road Photo: Google

Manchester Road

3. Buxton

Manchester Road Photo: Google

Buxton Road

4. Furness Vale

Buxton Road Photo: Google

