Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in June: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper, Ripley, Bolsover, Ilkeston, Matlock, High Peak and Derby

Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in June.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire, south Derbyshire and High Peak.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper, Ripley, Bolsover, Ilkeston, Matlock, High Peak and Derby

Osmaston Road, Derby

St Johns Road, Buxton

Baslow Road, Bakewell

Kilbourne Road, Belper

Brierfield Way, Mickleover

Mansfield Road, Clowne

Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover

Woodhouses, Melbourne

Marple Road, Charlesworth

Alfreton Road, Little Eaton

High Holburn Road, Ripley

Turnelee Road, Glossop

Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston

Station Road, Tupton

Froggatt Edge

Derby Road, Wirksworth

Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge

Mansfield Road, Doe Lea

Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre

Burton Road, Overseal