Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in June: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Belper, Ripley, Bolsover, Ilkeston, Matlock, High Peak and Derby
The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire, south Derbyshire and High Peak.
However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.
Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:
Osmaston Road, Derby
St Johns Road, Buxton
Baslow Road, Bakewell
Kilbourne Road, Belper
Brierfield Way, Mickleover
Mansfield Road, Clowne
Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover
Woodhouses, Melbourne
Marple Road, Charlesworth
Alfreton Road, Little Eaton
High Holburn Road, Ripley
Turnelee Road, Glossop
Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston
Station Road, Tupton
Froggatt Edge
Derby Road, Wirksworth
Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge
Mansfield Road, Doe Lea
Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre
Burton Road, Overseal
