Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in July: Chesterfield, Bolsover Belper, Matlock, Bakewell, Ripley, Ilkeston, Long Eaton High Peak and Derby

By Ben McVay
Published 14th Jul 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:01 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in July.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

Osmaston Road

2. Derby

Osmaston Road Photo: Google

St Johns Road

3. Buxton

St Johns Road Photo: Google

Baslow Road

4. Bakewell

Baslow Road Photo: Google

