Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in January: Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Ilkeston, Derbyshire Dales and Derby

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:24 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 15:14 GMT
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in January.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than those that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Ilkeston, Derbyshire Dales and Derby

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in January:

Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Ilkeston, Derbyshire Dales and Derby Photo: Google/Adobe

Alfreton Road

2. Pinxton

Alfreton Road Photo: Google

Troughbrook Road

3. Hollingwood

Troughbrook Road Photo: Google

Whittington Hill

4. Chesterfield

Whittington Hill Photo: Google

