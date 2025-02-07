Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in February: Chesterfield, Eckington, Bolsover, Ilkeston, Heanor, High Peak, Langley Mill, Long Eaton and Derby

Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in February.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

Cameras will be in Chesterfield, Eckington, Heanor, Ilkeston, Bolsover, Long Eaton, High Peak and Derby

1. Speed cameras

Cameras will be in Chesterfield, Eckington, Heanor, Ilkeston, Bolsover, Long Eaton, High Peak and Derby Photo: Derbyshire Police/Google

Castle Road

2. Church Greasley

Castle Road Photo: Google

Burton Road

3. Littleover

Burton Road Photo: Google

Hayfield Road

4. Chapel-en-le-Frith

Hayfield Road Photo: Google

