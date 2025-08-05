Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in August: Chesterfield, Belper, Cutthorpe, Ashbourne, High Peak and Derby

By Ben McVay
Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in August.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

Chesterfield Road, Holmewood

Main Road, Brailsford

Reginald Road South, Chaddesden

Hartshorne Road, Woodville

Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield

Castle Road, Church Gresley

Belper Road, Ashbourne

Burton Road, Midway

Main Road, Cutthorpe

Mansfield Road, Clowne

Park Road, Newhall

Burton Road, Littleover

High Street West, Glossop

London Road, Derby

Froggatt Edge

Hillside Road, Linton

Kilbourne Road, Belper

The Common, South Normanton

Stores Road, Derby

Haven Baulk Lane, Littleover

