The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.
However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.
Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:
Chesterfield Road, Holmewood
Main Road, Brailsford
Reginald Road South, Chaddesden
Hartshorne Road, Woodville
Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield
Castle Road, Church Gresley
Belper Road, Ashbourne
Burton Road, Midway
Main Road, Cutthorpe
Mansfield Road, Clowne
Park Road, Newhall
Burton Road, Littleover
High Street West, Glossop
London Road, Derby
Froggatt Edge
Hillside Road, Linton
Kilbourne Road, Belper
The Common, South Normanton
Stores Road, Derby
Haven Baulk Lane, Littleover
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.