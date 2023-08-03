News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the routes where drivers may spot mobile speed cameras over August.

Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in August 2023 – Chesterfield, Staveley, Matlock, Bakewell, High Peak and Derby

These are the latest locations for mobile speed cameras across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:27 BST

Mobile speed cameras will be in place across Chesterfield, Staveley, Bakewell, Matlock, High Peak and Derby for the next few weeks.

However, police warn the cameras may be posted in other parts of the county also.

READ THIS: Watch as residents stage protest over plans for massive 1,800 housing development in Derbyshire village

The locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website. The full list of locations can be found below.

Baslow Road in Bakewell is one of the locations this month.

1. Bakewell

Baslow Road in Bakewell is one of the locations this month. Photo: Google

Whitecotes Lane in Chesterfield is another location for mobile speed cameras in August.

2. Chesterfield

Whitecotes Lane in Chesterfield is another location for mobile speed cameras in August. Photo: Google

Dale Road in Matlock Bath is featured in this list.

3. Matlock Bath

Dale Road in Matlock Bath is featured in this list. Photo: Google

Main Road in Holmesfield is another route being targeted by mobile speed cameras.

4. Holmesfield

Main Road in Holmesfield is another route being targeted by mobile speed cameras. Photo: Google

