These are the latest locations for mobile speed cameras across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Mobile speed cameras will be in place across Chesterfield, Staveley, Bakewell, Matlock, High Peak and Derby for the next few weeks.

However, police warn the cameras may be posted in other parts of the county also.

The locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website. The full list of locations can be found below.

1 . Bakewell Baslow Road in Bakewell is one of the locations this month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Whitecotes Lane in Chesterfield is another location for mobile speed cameras in August. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Matlock Bath Dale Road in Matlock Bath is featured in this list. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Holmesfield Main Road in Holmesfield is another route being targeted by mobile speed cameras. Photo: Google Photo Sales