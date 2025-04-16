Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in April: Chesterfield, Pinxton, Heanor, Killamarsh, High Peak, Matlock, Ashbourne and Derby

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 13:26 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in April

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than the ones that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

Chesterfield, Pinxton, Heanor, Killamarsh, High Peak, Matlock, Ashbourne and Derby

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in April

Chesterfield, Pinxton, Heanor, Killamarsh, High Peak, Matlock, Ashbourne and Derby Photo: Google/Adobe

Heanor Road

2. Heanor

Heanor Road Photo: Google

Burton Road

3. Littleover

Burton Road Photo: Google

Belper Road

4. Ashbourne

Belper Road Photo: Google

