Derbyshire mobile speed camera June locations: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston, Heanor, Matlock, High Peak, Derby
Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the month of June.
The vans will be sited across the county – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston, Heanor, Matlock, High Peak and Derby.
However police warn the cameras can also be found in other parts of the county not listed here.
Locations are published monthly on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.
