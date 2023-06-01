News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Derbyshire mobile speed camera June locations: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston, Heanor, Matlock, High Peak, Derby

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire for the month of June.
By Ben McVay
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

The vans will be sited across the county – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston, Heanor, Matlock, High Peak and Derby.

However police warn the cameras can also be found in other parts of the county not listed here.

Locations are published monthly on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Undefined: readMore
Here's the cameras will be in June

1. Speed cameras

Here's the cameras will be in June Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dale Road North

2. Darley Dale

Dale Road North Photo: Google

Photo Sales
London Road

3. Shardlow

London Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Park Lane

4. Shirland

Park Lane Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:DerbyshireHigh PeakBelperIlkestonHeanorMatlockChesterfield