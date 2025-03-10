The scheme will see 49 new parking spaces added along with enhanced security and welfare services for HGV drivers.

Roadchef has announced a major expansion of its HGV parking facilities at Tibshelf Northbound services, situated on the M1.

The investment, jointly funded with National Highways, will see addition of 49 new HGV parking spaces and additional shower and security facilities to better cater to the needs of the HGV drivers.

This initiative reflects Roadchef and National Highways ongoing commitment to support the evolving needs of the HGV sector and improving the workplace welfare.

Freda Rashdi, Head of Customer Journeys at National Highways commented: “The HGV parking expansion at Tibshelf that we’ve jointly funded as part of our Lorry Parking Facilities Improvement Scheme, is a testament to the value both ourselves and Roadchef place on HGV drivers, who are the backbone of our economy.

"By increasing capacity and improving facilities, we’re committed to playing our part in transforming lorry parking facilities across England, ensuring that HGV drivers have the quality rest areas they need and deserve.”

This comes after a recent report from the transport watchdog, Transport Focus, which underscored the urgent need to improve facilities for the workers.

There is also a well-documented shortage of lorry parking spaces across the strategic road network. Data reveals that 4,473 out of the 21,234 lorries parked overnight near motorways and major A-roads are forced to use lay-bys or industrial estates because designated parking areas are already full.

This collaborative investment ensures more HGV drivers can enjoy a securer and more comfortable experience when stopping at Tibshelf.

Tracy Baitup, Commercial Services Director at Roadchef added: “Listening to our HGV customers and acting on their feedback has always been a priority for us.

"By providing more parking spaces and improved amenities, we aim to make life on the road a little easier for the people who keep the country moving. ”The investment at Tibshelf not only provides increased parking but also demonstrates our ongoing dedication to improving the infrastructure and amenities that matter most to drivers.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet has welcomed the expansion, noting the wider economic and safety benefits.

She said: “The HGV expansion at Tibshelf provides significant benefits for Bolsover and the wider economy, offering safer parking, improved welfare facilities and reducing reliance on lay-bys.

"Enhancing HGV driver welfare is essential for maintaining our supply chains and driving both local and national economic growth.”