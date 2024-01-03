Derbyshire floods: Live updates as Storm Henk leaves roads closed and flood warnings across the county
Storm Henk has hit Derbyshire – with heavy rain leading to flooding and road closures
All the latest on the flood warnings, as well as traffic and travel updates concerning road closures can be found in our live blog below.
Belper
Water levels remain high in Belper, where there is a flkood alert for the Lower Derwent.
Belper Town FC escapes worst of flooding
Belper Town FC have managed to avoid major damage after calling for residents to help them prepare for flooding - after their facilities were devastated back in October.
EMR latest
EMR have confirmed that disruption on this route - calling at several Derbyshire stations - is set to continue throughout the day.
Ilkeston flooding
Ilkeston residents have been warned of the continued risk of flooding by Erewash Borough Council.
A6 update
Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales, has issued an update on a damaged section of the A6.
River Dove bursts its banks
Cars are abandoned in flood water on the A515 near Sudbury, Derbyshire after the river Dove bursts its banks following a deluge of rain brought by storm Henk. Photo by: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography
Road closure
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6020 at Great Longstone is closed in both directions due to flooding - between Longreave Lane and the B6001.
Flood warning lates
There are currently 48 flood warnings - meaning that flooding is expected - in and around Derbyshire. These include:
- Black Brook at Thorpe Acre
- Etwall Brook at Etwall
- Grace Dieu Brook at Whitwick and Thringstone
- River Amber at Ambergate
- River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft
- River Churnet at Quixhill
- River Churnet at Rocester
- River Derwent at Allestree Ford Lane Bridge and Darley Abbey Park
- River Derwent at Ambaston Lane
- River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane
- River Derwent at Darley Abbey, Folly Road
- River Derwent at Darley Dale
- River Derwent at Raynesway
- River Dove and Egginton Brook at Egginton
- River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage
- River Dove at Doveridge and Sudbury
- River Dove at Green Lane and Saltbrook Meadow Farm
- River Erewash at Ilkeston
- River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall
- River Ryton at Worksop Town Centre including Shireoaks
- River Soar at Barrow upon Soar
- River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar
- River Soar at Cotes and Loughborough Moors
- River Soar at Moor Lane in Normanton on Soar and Hathern Sports Ground
- River Soar at Mountsorrel Lock and riverside properties and mills
- River Soar at Redhill and Kegworth Bridge
- River Soar at Zouch Island
- River Sow Tixall area
- River Trent at Attenborough Nature Reserve
- River Trent at Barrow upon Trent
- River Trent at Castle Donington around Kings Mill
- River Trent at Catton, Barton under Needwood and Branston Water Park
- River Trent at Cavendish Bridge
- River Trent at Great Haywood Little Haywood and Colwich
- River Trent at Hill Ridware, Pipe Ridware and Mavesyn Ridware
- River Trent at Lenton for Nottingham Park and Ride Site at Queens Drive
- River Trent at Rugeley
- River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock
- River Trent at Swarkestone
- River Trent at Thrumpton including Barton Ferry
- River Trent at Trentlock
- River Trent at Willington around Repton Road
- River Wye at Ashford in the Water around Church Street
- River Wye at Wye Bank and Milford at Bakewell
- Rolleston Brook and River Dove at Rolleston
- Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey
A617 in Chesterfield re-opens
The A617 has re-opened both ways after earlier flooding from M1 J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield, Heath) to A61 (Horns Bridge Roundabout, Chesterfield).
Appeal to Derbyshire drivers as 88 flood warnings in place and roads closed
Derbyshire 4x4 Response have launched an appeal to drivers as 88 flood warnings are in place and many roads remain closed.
Derbyshire 4x4 Response, a volunteer group providing all terrain logistical and transport support across Derbyshire and the Peak District, are currently monitoring 88 flood warnings across the county.
This morning, the group has issued an appeal to drivers warning them of difficult conditions on the road and possible risks.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire 4x4 Response said: “There has been a lot of rain in the last 24 hours and the driving conditions are very hazardous! Remember it only takes a thimble of water to kill your engine and 30cm floodwater can sometimes float a vehicle. Drive safe and avoid risk where possible!”