Derbyshire floods: Live updates as Storm Henk leaves roads closed and flood warnings across the county

Derbyshire 4x4 Response have launched an appeal to drivers as 88 flood warnings are in place and many roads remain closed.

Derbyshire 4x4 Response, a volunteer group providing all terrain logistical and transport support across Derbyshire and the Peak District, are currently monitoring 88 flood warnings across the county.

This morning, the group has issued an appeal to drivers warning them of difficult conditions on the road and possible risks.