Derbyshire drivers warned over road closure delays

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, show these closures are due to take place:

• M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• M1, from 8pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29A, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 28, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for barrier inspection.

• M1, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm December 2 2021 to 6am January 22 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Woodall Services to junction 29a, Lane closures including Lay-Bys due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to Tibshelf Services, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

