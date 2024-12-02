Derbyshire drivers warned of week long disruption ahead of repairs at busy bridge near A38 services
The road closures will be in place at A5132 Carriers Road in Egginton and A5132 The Castle Way Bridge in Willington, between the northbound and southbound slip roads onto A38.
The roadworks which are set to start tonight (Monday, December 2), will be carried out between 8 am and 6 am to reduce the impact on traffic. It is hoped that the works will be completed on Friday, December 6.
National Highways confirmed that the works will include carrying out surveys to identify what work would be needed to ensure the continued safety of the structure.
Motorists travelling via A5132 Carriers Road are asked to follow fully signed diversions via the A38 and allow additional time for their journeys.
