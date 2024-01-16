Derbyshire drivers warned of very long delays as lane closed on M1 following accident
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays of up to 60 minutes as one lane is closed on M1 Northbound.
Traffic mointoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on M1 Northbound after J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) due to an accident involving two heavy goods vehicles.
National Highways has warned drivers of one-hour-long delays as traffic is queuing up to Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.45 pm and 6pm later today.