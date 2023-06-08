Derbyshire drivers warned of severe delays along M1 and major A-roads – impacting Download Festival and East Midlands Airport
Tens of thousands of revellers are descending on Donington Park, on the border between Derbyshire and Leicestershire, for Download Festival – which starts this evening.
Those travelling to the festival, as well as those heading towards East Midlands Airport, have been urged to allow extra time to complete their journeys this afternoon – with severe delays building in the area.
Congestion is particularly heavy on the M1 northbound and southbound exit slip roads at J24, as well as on the roundabout. Those driving back towards Derbyshire from the south at rush hour may face disruption.
Delays are also excepted on A-roads close to the festival site – including the A453 and the A50.