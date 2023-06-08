News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers warned of severe delays along M1 and major A-roads – impacting Download Festival and East Midlands Airport

Drivers were warned to expect major disruption to their journeys as Download Festival takes place – impacting those travelling through Derbyshire and towards East Midlands Airport.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read

Tens of thousands of revellers are descending on Donington Park, on the border between Derbyshire and Leicestershire, for Download Festival – which starts this evening.

Those travelling to the festival, as well as those heading towards East Midlands Airport, have been urged to allow extra time to complete their journeys this afternoon – with severe delays building in the area.

Congestion is particularly heavy on the M1 northbound and southbound exit slip roads at J24, as well as on the roundabout. Those driving back towards Derbyshire from the south at rush hour may face disruption.

Delays are expected on the M1 this afternoon.Delays are expected on the M1 this afternoon.
Delays are also excepted on A-roads close to the festival site – including the A453 and the A50.

