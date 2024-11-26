Derbyshire drivers warned of motorway delays and emergency repairs

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 this morning, as well as emergency repairs and temporary traffic lights.

On the M1, Traffic England is reporting 10-minute delays for drivers on the southbound carriageway, between junctions J29A and J29, due to congestion this morning.

At St Wilfrid's Road in West Hallam there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and gas main work between Scargill Road and Derbyshire Avenue.

There are also temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on Barley Close both ways, in Little Eaton, near Crab Tree Hill.

In the Hope Valley, there are temporary traffic lights due to emergency repairs and roadworks on the A6187 Hope Road both ways at Shatton Lane.