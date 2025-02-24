Derbyshire drivers warned of M1 lane closure and A38 crash
National Highways is reporting that a broken down vehicle on the M1 northbound, between junctions J30 and J31, is causing delays.,
One lane has been closed to traffic and the event is expected to clear between by 8.15am
There are also delaays on the A38 at Alfreton, after a crash. One lane is closed and there is very slow traffic due to the accident on A38 Southbound before B600 (Alfrenton Turn Off).
There are also reports of a traffic light failure on the A61 King Street in Alfreton at the B6019 High Street junction. Traffic is coping well, but drivers are advised to approach with care.
