Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays on the M1 after crash closes three lanes of the motorway
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 after a crash has closed three lanes of the motorway.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways say the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J29A and J30, is causing delays of around 50 minutes.
The crash is reported to have involved a van and a lorry.
Normal traffic conditions are now not expected to return before 6pm this evening.