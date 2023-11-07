News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays on the M1 after crash closes three lanes of the motorway

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 after a crash has closed three lanes of the motorway.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:01 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT
National Highways say the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J29A and J30, is causing delays of around 50 minutes.

The crash is reported to have involved a van and a lorry.

Normal traffic conditions are now not expected to return before 6pm this evening.

