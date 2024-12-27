Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays on M1 - due to holiday traffic
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on M1 Southbound and Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has issued warnings for Derbyshire drivers traveling on the M1 motorway this afternoon (Friday, December 27) due to heavy holiday traffic.
Motorists can expect long delays of about 30 minutes on M1 Southbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield). In the roadworks area.
Traffic is also queueing on M1 Northbound at J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) in the roadworks area. Travel time is 20 minutes.
