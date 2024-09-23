Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays on M1 after crash on motorway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1, after a crash on motorway earlier this morning

National Highways is reporting delays of 30 minutes for drivers on the M1 southbound between junctions J29A and J28

This is due to heavy congestion caused by an earlier incident and normal trafffic conditions are not expected to return before 8.15am

The M1 Northbound exit slip road is also partially blocked, with heavy traffic, due to broken down lorry at J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).