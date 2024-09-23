Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays on M1 after crash on motorway
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1, after a crash on motorway earlier this morning
National Highways is reporting delays of 30 minutes for drivers on the M1 southbound between junctions J29A and J28
This is due to heavy congestion caused by an earlier incident and normal trafffic conditions are not expected to return before 8.15am
The M1 Northbound exit slip road is also partially blocked, with heavy traffic, due to broken down lorry at J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.