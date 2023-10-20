Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as two lanes closed on M1 following accident

News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays as two lanes are currently closed on the M1 Southbound.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are currently closed on between J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and Tibshelf Services. This is due to an accident.

Drivers have been warned of slow traffic as there are currently delays of about 30 minutes.

This story is being updated.

