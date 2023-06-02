Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as road closure set to restrict access to M1 this weekend
The closure will be in place at Junction 29 of the M1 northbound from 8pm on Friday, June 2 until 6am on Monday, June 5. This will restrict drivers from getting onto the M1 northbound and Heath.
The diversion will be in place at M1 southbound and drivers will be directed to go all the way to Junction 28 and turn around.
Drivers coming from Glapwell or Doe Lea are warned that they will not be able to get to Heath, and will be taken straight on to the M1.
Last weekend the closure was in place on the other side of the same junction, causing huge queues. Drivers have been urged to plan extra time for their journey as long delays are expected. The junction will be reopened on Monday but another road closure is planned for the next weekend.