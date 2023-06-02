The closure will be in place at Junction 29 of the M1 northbound from 8pm on Friday, June 2 until 6am on Monday, June 5. This will restrict drivers from getting onto the M1 northbound and Heath.

The diversion will be in place at M1 southbound and drivers will be directed to go all the way to Junction 28 and turn around.

Drivers coming from Glapwell or Doe Lea are warned that they will not be able to get to Heath, and will be taken straight on to the M1.

Drivers have been urged to plan extra time for their journey as a diversion will be in place and long delays are expected.