Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as pothole closes two lanes on M1 between Chesterfield and Sheffield

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are closed on M1 Southbound between J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) and Woodall Services due to emergency resurfacing repairs.

National Highways have said work is now being carried out to fill in a pothole that requires immediate attention. Traffic Officers and service providers are at the scene.