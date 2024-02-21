Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as pothole closes two lanes on M1 between Chesterfield and Sheffield
There are currently delays of up to one hour as two lanes remain closed on the M1 Southbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are closed on M1 Southbound between J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) and Woodall Services due to emergency resurfacing repairs.
National Highways have said work is now being carried out to fill in a pothole that requires immediate attention. Traffic Officers and service providers are at the scene.
The traffic is queueing and National Highway have warned drivers that there are currently delays of up to one hour.