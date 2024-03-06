Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as incident involving lorry closes lane on busy road
Drivers have been warned of delays as one lane remains closed on A38 near Branston.
One lane is blocked and traffic is queueing on A38 Northbound between A5121 (Branston Interchange, Branston) and A5121 (Clay Mills, Egginton).
This is due to a broken down lorry.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that travel time is currently around 25 minutes.