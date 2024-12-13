Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays – as car on fire on busy A-road
One lane is currently closed at Derby Southern Bypass due to a vehicle fire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on A50 Derby Southern Bypass Westbound, after J3 A514 (Swadlincote / Melbourne).
This is due to a car on fire near Bonnie Prince Roundabout.
Drivers are warned of long delays as congestion has built up to J2 (Derby / Alvaston). The extimated travel time is currently around 25 minutes.
