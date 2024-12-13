Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays – as car on fire on busy A-road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One lane is currently closed at Derby Southern Bypass due to a vehicle fire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on A50 Derby Southern Bypass Westbound, after J3 A514 (Swadlincote / Melbourne).

This is due to a car on fire near Bonnie Prince Roundabout.

Drivers are warned of long delays as congestion has built up to J2 (Derby / Alvaston). The extimated travel time is currently around 25 minutes.

Related topics:DerbyshireDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice