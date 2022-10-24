Derbyshire drivers warned of emergency lane closure on M1
Drivers are being warned of a lane closure on the M1 this morning, to allow emergency repairs to the motorway to take place.
One lane of the M1 Northbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop is closed to allow emergency repairs to take place.
Traffic is said to be coping well.
Drivers are also being warned that the service area on the M1 Southbound at Tibshelf Services is closed this morning.