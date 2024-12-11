Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption – as big tractor convoy set to travel through busy Derbyshire roads including A61 and Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:15 BST

The convoy is set to travel from Bakewell to Chesterfield, with over 200 farmers expected to join.

Officers from Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT have issued an advanced warning to Derbyshire drivers this (Wednesday, December 11).

This comes as police received reports that over 200 farmers will be staging a protest which is set to start around 12.30 pm today and involves a convoy of tractors setting off from Bakewell.

The tractors are expected to travel along the A6 before taking the A619 onto Chatsworth Road. They will then join the A61 at Horns Bridge roundabout. The convoy will slowly make its way to the M1 roundabout heading towards Clay Cross on the A6175 before heading back into Chesterfield on the A61.

A spokesperson for Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT said: “Please be aware of this and expect some delays.”

