Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the roads this morning – including Chesterfield’s A617

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 5th Mar 2025, 07:28 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 07:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on a number of roads this morning – including the A617 near Chesterfield.

Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting queueing traffic on the A617 Eastbound before M1 Junction 29 at Temple Normanton, near Chesterfield. Drivers are facing delays of around 10 minutes.

On the M1 itself, there is congestion southbound between junctions J30 and J29A, with delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the A52 Brian Clough Way Eastbound in Derby is closed, with slow traffic due to police incident from A6005 Raynesway to Stoney Lane.

Drivers are also facing delays of around 10 minutes due to queueing traffic on the A50 Eastbound at B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice