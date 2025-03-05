Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the roads this morning – including Chesterfield’s A617
Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting queueing traffic on the A617 Eastbound before M1 Junction 29 at Temple Normanton, near Chesterfield. Drivers are facing delays of around 10 minutes.
On the M1 itself, there is congestion southbound between junctions J30 and J29A, with delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic
Elsewhere, the A52 Brian Clough Way Eastbound in Derby is closed, with slow traffic due to police incident from A6005 Raynesway to Stoney Lane.
Drivers are also facing delays of around 10 minutes due to queueing traffic on the A50 Eastbound at B5030 Ashbourne Road Roundabout.
