Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the M1 this morning

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays caused by heavy traffic on the M1 motorway this morning.

National Highways says there are delays of around 15 minutes for drivers on the M1 southbound between junctions J31 and J30 due to heavy traffic and congestion.

There also also reports of congestion around the M1 northbound exit slip at junction J28.

This is causing delays of around 10 minutes for drivers.

