National Highways says there are delays of around 15 minutes for drivers on the M1 southbound between junctions J31 and J30 due to heavy traffic and congestion.
There also also reports of congestion around the M1 northbound exit slip at junction J28.
This is causing delays of around 10 minutes for drivers.
