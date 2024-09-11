Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on major roads in Chesterfield and Derby this morning
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on major roads in Chesterfield and Derby this morning.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting congestion at Temple Normanton. near Chesterfield. There is slow traffic on A617 Eastbound before M1 J29. With delays for drivers of around ten minutes.
In Derby, drivers face delays on the A52 Brian Clough Way, where there os low traffic on the A52 Brian Clough Way inbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island). Travel time is ten minutes.
There is also congestion on the A38 Burton Road - Findern Slow traffic on A38 Burton Road southbound at Rykneld Road (Littleover Turn Off). In the roadworks area.
