Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on a number of major roads this morning

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays on a number of major roads this morning.

On the M1, there is slow traffic on the southbound side of the motorway, at J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover), due to roadworks in the area..

There are also roadworks delays and very slow traffic on the A38 Burton Road, in Findern, southbound at Rykneld Road (Littleover turn-off). There are currently delays of about 10 minutes,

Traffic is queueing on the A50 eastbound between J1 B6540 Tamworth Road / Rycroft Road / London Road (Long Eaton) and M1 J24 / A6 / A453 (Kegworth / East Midlands Airport). Travel time is ten minutes.

