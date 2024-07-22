Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as two lanes are closed at M1 Northbound.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that all traffic is being temporarily held due to an accident on M1 Northbound between J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby) and J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood). This is due to a collision.

Drivers have been urged to allow additional time for their journey as ‘stationary traffic’ is queuing.

National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 30 minutes.