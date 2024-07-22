Derbyshire drivers warned of delays – as two lanes on M1 closed after accident

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as two lanes are closed at M1 Northbound.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that all traffic is being temporarily held due to an accident on M1 Northbound between J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby) and J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood). This is due to a collision.

Drivers have been urged to allow additional time for their journey as ‘stationary traffic’ is queuing.

National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 30 minutes.

Related topics:DerbyshireDriversNottinghamDerby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice