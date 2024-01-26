News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as two lanes closed on M1 following separate incidents

Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays as stop-start traffic is in place on M1.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on the M1 Southbound between J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and Tibshelf Services. This is due to a broken down car towing a caravan.

Stop-start traffic is in place, causing delays of approximately 10 minutes.

One lane closed is also closed M1 Northbound between J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and Tibshelf Services due to broken down box van. Traffic is coping well.

