Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as two lanes closed on M1 following accident
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays as two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are currently closed on M1 Northbound from J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) to J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).
This is due to a road traffic accident earlier today.
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.