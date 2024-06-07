Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as two lanes closed on M1 - after incident involving box van
Drivers are warned of delays as two lanes are closed on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound between Junction 25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby) and Trowell Services.
This is due to a broken down box van.
Slow traffic is building up in the area and drivers are asked to allow more time for their journey.
