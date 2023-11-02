Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as two lanes closed on M1 after accident
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays as two lanes are currently closed on M1 Northbound.
The incident took place on the M1 Northbound near J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop), closing two lanes.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is queueing traffic for six miles.
Derbyshire drivers traveling North have been warned of long delays, up to 25 minutes. Highways England say normal traffic conditions will not return to the M1 until after 6pm