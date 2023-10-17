Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as traffic temporarily held on M1 following accident during rush hour
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as all traffic is temporarily being held on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that all traffic is being temporarily held on M1 Northbound after J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
This is due to an accident involving a car and a van.
Drivers have been warned of long delays, as Highway England report that traffic is queuing up to Junction 29A in Derbyshire (Chesterfield/Bolsover).
This story is being updated.