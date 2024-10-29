Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as traffic temporarily held on M1 - after incident involving overturned car
Motorists are facing disruption as traffic is queuing on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that all traffic is temporarily held on M1 Southbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
This is due to an overturned vehicle and recovery work.
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 20 minutes against the expected traffic.