Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as traffic stopped due to lorry fire on M1

Traffic has been stopped on the M1 south between Heanor and Nottingham due to a lorry fire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound between junctions 26 and 27. Lanes three and four are also closed on the northbound carriageway. Emergency services are working at the scene.

National Highways reported that there are 3 miles of congestion on approach south.

According to the website Traffic England there are currently delays of 20 minutes and the normal traffic conditions are expected after 5pm.

