Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as traffic on M1 temporarily stopped following accident

Drivers have been warned of delays as traffic is stopped on M1 Southbound.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring service Inrix has reported that all traffic is temporarily held up on M1 Southbound between Junction 27, Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) and Junction 26 (Nottingham / Eastwood).

This is due to a road traffic accident earlier today.

Inrix has reported that stationary traffic is building up, causing dealys.

This live story is being updated.

