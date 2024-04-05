Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as stop-start traffic on M1
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as stop-start traffic is in place on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that stop-start traffic is currently in place on M1 Northbound at J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) in the roadwork area.
Congestion is building up with cars queuing up to J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
Drivers are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.
