Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as stop-start traffic on M1

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as stop-start traffic is in place on M1 Northbound.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that stop-start traffic is currently in place on M1 Northbound at J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) in the roadwork area.

Congestion is building up with cars queuing up to J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

Drivers are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

