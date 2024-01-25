Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as stop-start traffic for four miles on M1

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on the M1 Northbound at J30 A616 ( Worksop / Sheffield South) due to emergency repairs.

Stop-start traffic is in place for four miles, causing queues between junctions J30 and J29A (Chesterfield (E) / Bolsover).Slow traffic is also building up on the A617 Eastbound before the junction with the M1 in Temple Normanton. There are currently delays of approximately 10 minutes.