Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as stop-start traffic for four miles on M1
Derbyshire drivers are being warned of delays as one lane is currently closed on the M1.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on the M1 Northbound at J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) due to emergency repairs.
Stop-start traffic is in place for four miles, causing queues between junctions J30 and J29A (Chesterfield (E) / Bolsover).Slow traffic is also building up on the A617 Eastbound before the junction with the M1 in Temple Normanton. There are currently delays of approximately 10 minutes.