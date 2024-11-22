Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in Ripley are warned of delays due to a road closure in place to allow for emergency roadworks.

Emergency roadworks are in place at Peasehill Road in Ripley this morning (Friday, November 22).

The road is currently access only to allow for the works to be carried out. Drivers have reported that heavy traffic is building up in the area, with long queues on Derby Road from Marehay.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "Owing to a cable fault on Peasehill Road affecting power supplies in the area, we are undertaking emergency repair works today. In the meantime, a generator has been put in place for customers without power.

"Traffic management is in place as an excavation has been required to identify and fix the fault. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused and are working at pace to complete the repairs today."