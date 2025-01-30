Derbyshire drivers warned of delays – as overturned lorry blocks A610

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A610 Southbound in Ripley is currently blocked due to an incident involving an overturned lorry.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that the A610 is blocked near the entrance to the police headquarters. This is due to an incident involving an overturned lorry and shed load.

Drivers are warned of delays as congestion has built up on the A610 Southbound.

Witnesses have reported that Derbyshire police vehicles are currently in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The road is closed awaiting recovery. The driver of the lorry has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention.”