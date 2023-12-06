News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as one lane still closed on M1 following accident

Drivers have been warned of delays as a lane still remains closed on M1 Northbound almost two hours after an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
Two lanes are closed on M1 Northbound due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on M1 Northbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

This is due to an accident involving multiple vehicles which happened before 10am. Two lanes were initially closed and drivers had to face long delays of approximately 40 minutes.

Although one lane has now reopened, another still remains closed – with National Highways estimating that there are currently delays of 15 minutes.

National Highways predict that the lane will reopen after 2pm, as clearing works are underway.

