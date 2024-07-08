Derbyshire drivers warned of delays – as one lane closed on M1 near Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:28 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as one lane remains closed on M1 Southbound.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound before J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

This is due to a broken down vehicle in the roadworks area.

Drivers are warned of delays as queueing traffic has been reported in the area.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldDriversMansfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.