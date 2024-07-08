Derbyshire drivers warned of delays – as one lane closed on M1 near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as one lane remains closed on M1 Southbound.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound before J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

This is due to a broken down vehicle in the roadworks area.

