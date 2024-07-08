Derbyshire drivers warned of delays – as one lane closed on M1 near Chesterfield
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as one lane remains closed on M1 Southbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound before J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
This is due to a broken down vehicle in the roadworks area.
Drivers are warned of delays as queueing traffic has been reported in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.