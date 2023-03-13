Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as major Peak District Road closed in both ways after vehicle overturned
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as a major Peak District Road remains closed after a vehicle overturned.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Woodhead Pass in the Peak District remains closed in both ways between Tintwistle and A616, Flouch Roundabout.
This is due to an incident involving an overturned vehicle.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported slow traffic queuing, causing delays for drivers.
This story will be updated.